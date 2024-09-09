Humacyte’s (HUMA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HUMA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.60.

HUMA stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $627.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. Humacyte has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 358,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $2,539,100.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,830,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,058.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 358,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $2,539,100.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,830,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,058.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 277,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $1,792,772.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,029,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,070,049.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,551,415 shares of company stock worth $10,508,440. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

