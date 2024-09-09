Hydro One (TSE:H) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.70

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$46.70 and last traded at C$46.66, with a volume of 46678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.25.

Hydro One Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.84.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 1.9427481 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.38%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

