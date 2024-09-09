IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. IAC comprises 0.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in IAC were worth $126,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.11. 12,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,615. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

