Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $32.80. Approximately 148,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,134,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $78,088.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,145.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $133,200.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,839,716.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $78,088.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,145.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $904,638 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Immunovant by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

