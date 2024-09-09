Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Acquired by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 278.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,368,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479,272 shares during the quarter. Infinera comprises 6.4% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Infinera worth $20,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of INFN stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Infinera’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INFN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

