Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 266.10% from the stock’s current price.

INVZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innoviz Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

INVZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. 1,049,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,693. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 338.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 39,633 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

