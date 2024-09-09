Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases 4,900 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick George Oliver purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$18,384.80.
Patrick George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 6th, Patrick George Oliver bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.71 per share, with a total value of C$18,550.00.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Patrick George Oliver acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.98 per share, with a total value of C$24,900.00.
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Patrick George Oliver bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,640.00.
Bonterra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of TSE BNE traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.72. 15,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,029. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.34. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.67 and a twelve month high of C$7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$138.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.70.
Bonterra Energy Company Profile
Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.
