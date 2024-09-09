Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases 4,900 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2024

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNEGet Free Report) Director Patrick George Oliver purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$18,384.80.

Patrick George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 6th, Patrick George Oliver bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.71 per share, with a total value of C$18,550.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 23rd, Patrick George Oliver acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.98 per share, with a total value of C$24,900.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 9th, Patrick George Oliver bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,640.00.

Bonterra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE BNE traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.72. 15,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,029. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.34. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.67 and a twelve month high of C$7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$138.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.70.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of C$62.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.317218 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.