Insider Buying: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$585,000.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CVE traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting C$22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,400. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.62. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.82 and a 12 month high of C$29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of C$14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.8703072 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.08.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

