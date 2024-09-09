Insider Buying: Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Seabrook bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.39 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of A$13,540.00 ($9,210.88).
Jennifer (Jenny) Seabrook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 19th, Jennifer (Jenny) Seabrook acquired 16,224 shares of Deterra Royalties stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.12 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of A$66,761.76 ($45,416.16).
Deterra Royalties Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 210.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Deterra Royalties Cuts Dividend
Deterra Royalties Company Profile
Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.
