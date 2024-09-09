Insider Buying: Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) CEO Acquires 15,300 Shares of Stock

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) CEO William Iv O’dowd purchased 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $11,016.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 209,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,189.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Iv O’dowd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

On Tuesday, August 27th, William Iv O’dowd acquired 25,000 shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Up 7.4 %

Dolphin Entertainment stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.73. 36,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,398. The company has a market cap of $16.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.94. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.80% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.31% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.