Insider Buying: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Acquires 238,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 238,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,951,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,719.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTCI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83,334 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 162.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP grew its stake in FTC Solar by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.