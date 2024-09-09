Insider Buying: Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Purchases 5 Shares of Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harding acquired 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,865 ($37.67) per share, for a total transaction of £143.25 ($188.36).

Derek Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Derek Harding purchased 5 shares of Spectris stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,876 ($37.82) per share, with a total value of £143.80 ($189.09).

Shares of LON:SXS traded up GBX 66 ($0.87) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,810 ($36.95). The stock had a trading volume of 13,964,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,950. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,952.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.36. Spectris plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,728 ($35.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,861 ($50.77). The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is 3,011.15%.

SXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.79) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($58.32) to GBX 4,190 ($55.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,520 ($46.29) to GBX 3,920 ($51.55) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,707.50 ($61.90).

Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

