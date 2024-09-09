Insider Buying: Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX – Get Free Report) insider David Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.89 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,930.00 ($19,680.27).

Westgold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Westgold Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Westgold Resources’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

About Westgold Resources

Westgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration, operation, development, mining, and treatment of gold assets primarily in Western Australia. The company’s assets include Bryah Operations, Murchison Operations, Meekatharra Gold Operations, and Cue Gold Operations that comprise various mining titles covering 1,300 square kilometers in the Murchison region.

