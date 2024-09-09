Insider Selling: Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Insider Sells £1,385,325.12 in Stock

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) insider David Mellors sold 276,512 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.59), for a total transaction of £1,385,325.12 ($1,821,597.79).

Babcock International Group Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 467.20 ($6.14) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,461.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 520.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 521.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. Babcock International Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 369 ($4.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 575 ($7.56).

Babcock International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,562.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Babcock International Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 565 ($7.43) in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 585.80 ($7.70).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

