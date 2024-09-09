Insider Selling: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $433,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limbach alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Joshua Horowitz sold 5,000 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $320,100.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Joshua Horowitz sold 7,272 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $435,229.20.

On Thursday, August 15th, Joshua Horowitz sold 8,800 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $520,432.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Joshua Horowitz sold 12,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $710,040.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $399,490.00.

Limbach Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMB traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.47. The company had a trading volume of 107,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,836. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $726.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $122.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMB

Institutional Trading of Limbach

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Limbach by 368.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 56,535 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the second quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Limbach by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.