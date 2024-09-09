Insider Selling: Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Sells 689 Shares of Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.9 %

QRVO traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.27. 1,158,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,734. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17,255.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $118,120,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,123,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,665,000 after buying an additional 550,111 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Qorvo by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,574,000 after buying an additional 529,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,507.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after acquiring an additional 326,087 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

