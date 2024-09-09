Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Sells 21,125 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance
Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,209,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,490. The firm has a market cap of $979.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.62.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TVTX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
