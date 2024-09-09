Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Sells 21,125 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,209,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,490. The firm has a market cap of $979.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.62.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 240.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TVTX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

