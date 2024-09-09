Insider Selling: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 13,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $258,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,140.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, September 9th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 5,033 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $101,414.95.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 2,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $55,245.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,600 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $68,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $73,051.58.

On Monday, August 12th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,804.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $59,100.00.

NASDAQ WHLR traded down $3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,279,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,190. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $582.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises about 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bandera Partners LLC owned 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

