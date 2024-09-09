Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total transaction of $1,915,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,990,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.74. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WDAY shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

