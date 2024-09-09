Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSMGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 83.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 8.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $80.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. Insmed’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. Analysts predict that Insmed will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

