Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Insmed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSM

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Insmed Stock Down 2.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 83.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 8.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $80.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. Insmed’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. Analysts predict that Insmed will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.