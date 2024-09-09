Insmed’s (INSM) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.34. 1,165,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,009. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. Insmed has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Insmed will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 83.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 8.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

