International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 1.1%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $203.63 and last traded at $202.97. 688,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,202,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.74.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.52. The company has a market capitalization of $187.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

