International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 47000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

International Frontier Resources Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of approximate 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

