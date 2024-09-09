Internet Computer Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.64 billion and approximately $61.22 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.75 or 0.00013639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00041707 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,363,724 coins and its circulating supply is 469,882,893 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

