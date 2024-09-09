Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 588.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 128,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,464,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 target price (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %

Intuit stock opened at $615.12 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $638.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,308 shares of company stock valued at $25,070,676. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

