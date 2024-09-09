Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,142,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after purchasing an additional 292,554 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

