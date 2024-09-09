Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,137 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $68.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $678.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.