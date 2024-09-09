Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 427 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 0.9% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 673.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $166.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

