Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $602,000 Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.18 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.79.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

