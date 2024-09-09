Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.00

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 229006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

