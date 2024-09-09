Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

NVTA opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

