Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.66. 2,773,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 7,579,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOVA. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.27% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12969.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 84,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,812,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,468,000 after buying an additional 669,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 857,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 615,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 897,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.