IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,416,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in IQVIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,191,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $807,183,000 after purchasing an additional 193,304 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,927,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,882,000 after purchasing an additional 143,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.67.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $243.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

