Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Gap Down to $4.51

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 86,092 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IRWD

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.2 %

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a market capitalization of $646.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 60,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 684,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 214,836 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.