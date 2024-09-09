iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 874,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 464,885 shares.The stock last traded at $100.59 and had previously closed at $100.55.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average of $99.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273,167 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 925.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,202,000 after acquiring an additional 600,881 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,227,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,444,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 268,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 216,799 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

