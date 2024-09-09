iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Up to $30.41

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.41, but opened at $31.52. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 1,797,124 shares trading hands.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $100,639,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,608 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,107 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,965,000.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

