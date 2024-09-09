iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

