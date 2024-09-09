iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.30

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.30 and last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 76933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2779 per share. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
