iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.30

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.30 and last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 76933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2779 per share. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

