iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,825 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,612 shares during the period. iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 2.98% of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 26,502 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $545,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 679.5% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 97,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

IBHE stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

