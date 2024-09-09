iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,925 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMO. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 275,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 71,361 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 252,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 120,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 70,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBMO opened at $25.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

