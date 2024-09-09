iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.90

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 56666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBDU. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

