iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.39

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.39 and last traded at $72.14, with a volume of 24560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $706.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $554,000.

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

