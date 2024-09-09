iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,171 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

