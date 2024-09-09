iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Lifted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 738.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686,255 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.3% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $133,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $170.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.79. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

