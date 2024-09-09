iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.53

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.53 and last traded at $104.72, with a volume of 558373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.66.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.17. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,858,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,785,000 after buying an additional 480,177 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 425,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 397,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 348,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

