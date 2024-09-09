iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,203 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $35,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

IYR opened at $99.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.36. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $100.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

