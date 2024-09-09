J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.13

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.13 and last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.
About J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J D Wetherspoon
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.