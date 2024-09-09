J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) CFO Mark W. Webb Sells 1,348 Shares

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $36,530.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

JILL traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,465. The company has a market capitalization of $274.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.61. J.Jill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

