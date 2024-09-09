J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.12. 42,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,529. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.41. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.10 and a 52-week high of $330.36.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.