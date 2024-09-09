James Synge Sells 3,471 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director James Synge sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $129,607.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,588.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Synge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, James Synge sold 33,617 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,245,173.68.

Life360 Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of LIF stock traded down $3.76 on Monday, hitting $33.74. 621,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,245. Life360, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Life360 in the second quarter valued at $23,635,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,861,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,098,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Life360 in the second quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Life360 during the second quarter worth about $5,488,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Life360 in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

